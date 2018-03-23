Hong Kong, China: Stocks dive at open on trade war fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks plunged at open Friday on growing fears of a global trade war after Donald Trump imposed billions of dollars of tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing drew up a list of retaliatory measures.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 3.67 per cent, or 1,140.82 points, to 29,930.23, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.78 per cent, or 90.71 points, to 3,172.77 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 3.09 per cent, or 57.22 points, to 1,792.38.

AFP