Hong Kong equities open higher after Wall Street record

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 10:09

40993764 - 30_12_2016 - HONG KONG-ECONOMY-STOCKS.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended their rally into a fourth day Thursday morning as investors rode the wave of another record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 per cent, or 111.23 points, to 23,160.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat on the last trading day before a week-long break for Lunar New Year.

The market eased 0.33 points to 3,149.22, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.14 per cent, or 2.65 points, to 1,906.69.

AFP

