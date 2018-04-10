Hong Kong: Mainland stocks end higher on Xi comments

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland markets rallied on Tuesday as Xi Jinping promised measures to further open up the world's number-two economy, which helped temper concerns about a possible US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.65 percent, or 499.16 points, to 30,728.74.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.66 per cent, or 52.03 points, to 3,190.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.51 per cent, or 9.39 points, to 1,841.22.

AFP