Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks close with gains

[HONG KONG] Shares ended higher in Hong Kong Tuesday as investors brushed off losses on Wall Street and worries about the effects on global trade of expected protectionist policies under President Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 51.34 points, to 22,949.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 5.78 points, to 3,142.55 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.30 per cent, or 5.69 points, at 1,896.45.

