You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks close with gains

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 16:35

14-40776876 - 05_12_2016 - HONG KONG-CHINA-MARKET-STOCKS-SHENZHEN.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares ended higher in Hong Kong Tuesday as investors brushed off losses on Wall Street and worries about the effects on global trade of expected protectionist policies under President Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 51.34 points, to 22,949.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 5.78 points, to 3,142.55 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.30 per cent, or 5.69 points, at 1,896.45.

AFP

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 To all women who are independent
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening