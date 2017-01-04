You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks flat at open

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 09:57

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks opened flat on Wednesday morning, as the market took a breather following gains the previous day, dealers said.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 per cent, or 11.22 points, to 22,139.18 soon after opening.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also edged down 0.07 per cent, or 2.13 points, to 3,133.79.

But the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.03 per cent, or 0.54 points, to 1,986.49.

AFP

