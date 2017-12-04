You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open lower

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 10:05 AM

BP_HSI_041217_64.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday morning, putting the benchmark index on course for a sixth-straight loss as traders were spooked by news that a former aide to Donald Trump agreed to co-operate with the Russia probe.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.42 per cent, or 123.05 points, to 28,951.19.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.22 per cent, or 7.24 points, to 3,310.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.13 per cent, or 2.46 points, to 1,914.34.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Bitcoin goes ballistic
3 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
4 Police reports filed against fintech company
5 Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: AsiaPhos, Natural Cool, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening