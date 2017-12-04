Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday morning, putting the benchmark index on course for a sixth-straight loss as traders were spooked by news that a former aide to Donald Trump agreed to co-operate with the Russia probe.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.42 per cent, or 123.05 points, to 28,951.19.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.22 per cent, or 7.24 points, to 3,310.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.13 per cent, or 2.46 points, to 1,914.34.

