Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Monday as investors await the release of key manufacturing indicators later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.19 per cent, or 57.76 points, to 29,808.56.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 7.16 points, to 3,346.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.24 per cent, or 4.53 points, to 1,918.19.

AFP