Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off the new year with gains Tuesday, extending a rally into a sixth day following a stellar 2017 that saw the benchmark index climb by more than a third.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 per cent, or 109.14 points, to 30,028.29.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 per cent, or 6.86 points, to 3,314.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 per cent, or 4.15 points, to 1,903.49.

AFP