Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks sink on tech sell-off

[HONG KONG] Technology firms were among the big losers as Hong Kong stocks ended down on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in the sector on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq sharply lower.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.01 per cent, or 295.48 points to close at 28,842.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent, or 5.94 points, to 3,303.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.89 per cent, or 35.93 points, to 1,866.98.

