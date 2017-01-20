Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks slip in opening trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks opened lower Friday ahead of the release of Chinese economic growth figures later in the day while dealers are also nervously awaiting the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.61 per cent, or 139.52 points, to 22,910.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18 per cent, or 5.48 points, to 3,095.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.15 per cent, or 2.78 points, to 1,854.68.

AFP