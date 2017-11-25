Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks up after sell-off

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks bounced back on Friday from the previous day's losses, while Shanghai edged up after a sharp drop, but traders remained on edge over China's crackdown on speculative investing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.53 per cent, or 158.38 points, to close at 29,866.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.06 per cent, or 1.90 points, to 3,353.82 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.09 per cent, or 1.73 points, to 1,922.72.

