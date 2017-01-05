You are here

Hong Kong: Shares close up

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 16:38

5_40671891 - 25_11_2016 - HONG KONG-CHINA-MARKET-STOCKS-REGULATION.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed up on Thursday, while Shanghai was slightly boosted by oil shares amid hopes that recently announced government reforms of the sector would benefit big players, dealers said.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.46 per cent, or 322.22 points, to 22,456.69 at close.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.21 percent, or 6.62 points, to 3,165.41 on turnover of 199.7 billion yuan (S$41.5 billion), its third-straight higher close to start the year.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.16 percent, or 3.21 points, to 2,005.58 on turnover of 250.3 billion yuan.

AFP

