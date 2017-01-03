Hong Kong: Shares close up in first trading day of the yr

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher Tuesday after opening flat on the first trading day of the year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 per cent, or 125.45 points, to end at 22,126.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.04 per cent, or 32.28 points, to 3,135.92 on turnover of 159.9 billion yuan (S$33.3 billion).

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, increased 0.86 per cent, or 16.84 points, to 1,985.95 on turnover of 199.5 billion yuan.

