You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close up in first trading day of the yr

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 16:47

6577102 - 05_07_2007.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG NEWS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher Tuesday after opening flat on the first trading day of the year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 per cent, or 125.45 points, to end at 22,126.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.04 per cent, or 32.28 points, to 3,135.92 on turnover of 159.9 billion yuan (S$33.3 billion).

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, increased 0.86 per cent, or 16.84 points, to 1,985.95 on turnover of 199.5 billion yuan.

AFP

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening