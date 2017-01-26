Hong Kong: Shares end up for fourth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged to post a fourth successive gain Thursday, in line with a global advance and following another record finish on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.41 per cent, or 325.05 points, to 23,374.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.31 per cent higher, or 9.62 points, to 3,159.17 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.70 per cent, or 13.28 points, to 1,917.32.

AFP