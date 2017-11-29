Hong Kong: Shares fall on investor caution after N.Korea missile test

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong shares ended Wednesday lower despite gains on Wall Street, with investors' risk appetite curbed by North Korea's latest missile test.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 57.02 points or 0.19 per cent at 29,623.83. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.49 per cent to 11,647.98.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.4 per cent while the IT sector dipped 1.71 per cent, the financial sector was 0.12 per cent higher and property sector rose 0.25 per cent.

The top gainer on Hang Seng was BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd up 4.44 per cent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc which was down 3.08 per cent.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.13 per cent at 3,338.0047 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.05 per cent.

REUTERS