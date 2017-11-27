Hong Kong: Shares fall, shrug off robust China industrial profits

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed lower on Monday, as investors largely shrugged off data showing profits at China's industrial firms continued to grow at a robust pace last month despite a slight cooling from a sizzling September.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 180.13 points or 0.6 per cent at 29,686.19. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.14 per cent to 11,772.27.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.92 percent at 3,322.8308 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.3 per cent.

REUTERS