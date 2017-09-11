Hong Kong: Shares start the week with rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, in line with broad gains across Asia as concerns over the North Korean crisis waned and China released better-than-forecast inflation data at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.04 per cent, or 286.66 points, to close at 27,955.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 per cent, or 11.18 points, to 3,376.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 0.80 per cent, or 15.86 points, to 1,991.73.

AFP