Hong Kong: Shares start week with losses

[HONG KONG] - Shares in Hong Kong tumbled Monday following last week's rally, while mainland Chinese markets were hit by worries about a rise in fresh listings that could absorb investors' cash.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.96 per cent, or 219.23 points, to close at 22,718.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.30 per cent, or 9.33 points, to close at 3,103.43. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, plunged 3.62 per cent, or 69.59 points, to 1,851.41.

AFP