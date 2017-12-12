Hong Kong: Stocks build on latest gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended their winning run into a fourth day on Tuesday as traders tracked a global rally that saw Wall Street chalk up fresh records.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.25 per cent, or 72.44 points, to 29,037.73.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.06 per cent, or 1.89 points, to 3,320.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.45 points to 1,919.24.

