Hong Kong: Stocks build on latest gains

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended their winning run into a fourth day on Tuesday as traders tracked a global rally that saw Wall Street chalk up fresh records.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.25 per cent, or 72.44 points, to 29,037.73.
But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.06 per cent, or 1.89 points, to 3,320.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.45 points to 1,919.24.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo