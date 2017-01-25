Hong Kong: Stocks clock up third day of gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares pushed higher for a third straight day Wednesday, tracking a rally across Asian markets and a record close on Wall Street as concerns over Donald Trump's domestic policies eased.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.43 per cent, or 99.26 points, to end at 23,049.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 7.00 points, to 3,149.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.40 per cent, or 7.59 points, to 1,904.04.

AFP