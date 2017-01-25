You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks clock up third day of gains

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 16:26

11_40671889.1 (40745343) - 02_12_2016 - HONG KONG-CHINA-MARKET-STOCKS-REGULATION.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares pushed higher for a third straight day Wednesday, tracking a rally across Asian markets and a record close on Wall Street as concerns over Donald Trump's domestic policies eased.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.43 per cent, or 99.26 points, to end at 23,049.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 7.00 points, to 3,149.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.40 per cent, or 7.59 points, to 1,904.04.

AFP

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening