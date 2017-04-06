Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased in the first few minutes of trade Thursday following losses on Wall Street that came in reaction to minutes from the Federal Reserve showing it is considering tightening monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 per cent, or 86.43 points, to 24,314.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.88 points, to 3,272.19, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.15 per cent, or 3.10 points, to 2,026.30.

AFP