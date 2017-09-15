Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open after North Korea launch

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell further in the first few minutes of trade Friday after North Korea fired another missile over Japan in the early hours, potentially reviving geopolitical tensions.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.15 per cent, or 40.60 points, to 27,736.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.19 per cent, or 6.28 points, to 3,365.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.11 per cent, or 2.15 points, to 1,991.38.

AFP