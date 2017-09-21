You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks dip in first few minutes

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 9:59 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened lower on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve said it would start to wind down its crisis-era stimulus and hinted at another interest rate hike next month.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 per cent, or 36.56 points, to 28,091.24.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.04 per cent, or 1.30 points, to 3,364.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was flat, inching down 0.25 points to 2,011.98.

