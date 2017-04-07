Hong Kong: Stocks down at open after Syria strikes

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares slipped in the first few minutes of trade after the US launched missile strikes against Syria, fuelling geopolitical concerns.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.46 per cent, or 111.28 points, to 24,162.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging down 0.38 points to 3,280.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.07 per cent, or 1.34 points, to 2,027.87.

