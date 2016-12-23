You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks edge back after four-day fall

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 10:05

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares staged a small recovery on Wednesday morning after suffering four days of losses and following a rally on Wall Street as investors looked past deadly attacks in Europe.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 per cent, or 69.49 points, to 21,798.55 soon after opening.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.14 per cent, or 4.36 points, to 3,107.24 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.19 per cent, or 3.70 points, to 1,985.02.

AFP

