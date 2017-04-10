Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Monday, though gains were tempered by a below-forecast US jobs report last week with uncertainty fuelled by the US missile attack on Syria.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 per cent, or 34.71 points, to 24,302.01.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.16 points to 3,285.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.15 per cent, or 3.08 points, to 2,025.25.

