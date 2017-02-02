You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks end down amid regional sell-off
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 16:23
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday amid thin trade across most Asian markets.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.57 per cent, or 133.87 points, to 23,184.52.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
