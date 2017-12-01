Hong Kong: Stocks end down for fifth straight day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares sank for the fifth day in a row on Friday as a record close on Wall Street was overshadowed by further losses in technology firms and worries about the future of US tax reforms.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 per cent, or 103.11 points to close at 29,074.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.43 points to 3,317.62, but losing 1.08 per cent over the week.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.79 per cent, or 14.95 points, to 1,916.80. It was down 0.31 per cent over the week.

