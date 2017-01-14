Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong ended the week with a gain Friday, recovering from the previous day's loss as investors brushed off disappointing Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.47 per cent, or 108.36 points, to 22,937.38.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.21 per cent, or 6.53 points, to 3,112.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.55 per cent, or 30.31 points, to 1,921.00.

