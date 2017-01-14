You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 16:36

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG NEWS

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong ended the week with a gain Friday, recovering from the previous day's loss as investors brushed off disappointing Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.47 per cent, or 108.36 points, to 22,937.38.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.21 per cent, or 6.53 points, to 3,112.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.55 per cent, or 30.31 points, to 1,921.00.

AFP

