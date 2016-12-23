Hong Kong: Stocks end lower, enter correction phase

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday - entering into a correction phase - dragged by a sell-off in property firms and as investors tracked losses on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.80 per cent, or 173.60 points, to close at 21,636.20 - more than 10 per cent down from their recent high seen on Sept 9.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 2.13 points, to 3,139.56 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.13 per cent, or 2.66 points, to 1,993.37.

