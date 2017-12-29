You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end strong year on upbeat note

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 4:23 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended on a healthy note Friday, bringing a positive end to a stellar year for the Hang Seng Index, which tracked a strong performance across global markets.

The HSI added 0.19 per cent, or 55.44 points, to close at 29,919.15. It put on 36 per cent over the year.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 per cent, or 10.79 points, to 3,307.17 - rising 6.6 per cent over the year.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 0.64 per cent, or 12.00 points, to 1,899.34 on turnover of 195.5 billion yuan. But it lost 3.5 per cent over the past 12 months.

AFP

