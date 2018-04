The Hang Seng Index added 1.29 per cent, or 384.64 points, to close at 30,229.58.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one per cent on Monday as concerns over a potentially catastrophic China-US trade war abated.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.29 per cent, or 384.64 points, to close at 30,229.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.23 per cent, or 7.18 points, to 3,138.29. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched up 0.01 per cent, or 0.13 points, to 1,831.83.

AFP