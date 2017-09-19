Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday morning built on the previous day's hefty gains after another record performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 per cent, or 40.77 points, to 28,200.54.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 2.67 points, to 3,365.53 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, squeaked 0.04 per cent, or 0.75 points, higher to 2,003.49.

AFP