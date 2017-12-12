Hong Kong: Stocks finish the day lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down on Tuesday, as profit-taking after three days of gains overshadowed a record close on Wall Street while traders await a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.59 per cent, or 171.41 points, to close at 28,793.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.25 per cent, or 41.39 points, to 3,280.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.97 per cent, or 18.60 points, to 1,901.09.

