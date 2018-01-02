Hong Kong: Stocks open 2018 with a bang

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off the year in fine form on Tuesday, rallying two percent to levels not seen since late 2007, with gains across most sectors.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.99 per cent, or 596.16 points, to close at 30,515.31, marking a sixth straight rise.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.24 per cent, or 41.16 points, to 3,348.33 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.05 per cent, or 19.86 points, to 1,919.20.

AFP