Hong Kong: Stocks open a shade lower

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 10:04

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the day slightly lower on Tuesday as a record close on Wall Street was overshadowed by profit-taking in the city following a strong two-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 11.65 points, at 27,943.48.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 5.07 points, to 3,381.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.07 per cent, or 1.43 points, to 1,993.16.

