Hong Kong: Stocks open down after win streak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes on Thursday following a five-day winning streak while investors were spooked by a lack of policy detail in Donald Trump's first news conference since his US election win.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 per cent, or 40.31 points, to 22,895.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 per cent, or 3.15 points, to 3,133.60 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.09 per cent, or 1.77 points, to 1,966.66.

AFP