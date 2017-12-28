Hong Kong: Stocks open higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday with gains, extending the previous day's advance and following a positive lead from Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent, or 92.86 points, to 29,690.52.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 per cent, or 3.49 points, to 3,272.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.11 per cent, or 1.98 points, to 1,876.82.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo