[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended their recent rally into a fifth successive day Wednesday as investors brushed off another loss on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.15 per cent, or 34.24 points, to 22,779.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.16 per cent, or 4.98 points, to 3,156.69 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slid 0.17 per cent, or 3.43 points, to 1,985.86.

AFP