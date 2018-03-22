You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 9:56 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve held off announcing a faster pace of US interest rate hikes this year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 per cent, or 151.94 points, to 31,566.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.32 points to 3,281.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also virtually unmoved, edging 0.25 points higher to 1,858.86.

