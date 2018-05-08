Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened up on Tuesday morning, with energy firms extending gains following another oil rally, while they await Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 per cent, or 129.51 points, to 30,123.77.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly down, easing 1.34 points to 3,135.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.13 points, to 1,823.31.

