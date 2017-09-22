You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 9:54 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Friday morning as investors take a breather following a broadly positive week and after China's sovereign rating was downgraded by a second agency on fears over its ballooning debt.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.57 per cent, or 160.50 points, to 27,949.83.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 10.65 points, to 3,347.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.27 per cent, or 5.45 points, to 1,989.97.

AFP

