Hong Kong: Stocks open lower as energy firms sink

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the opening minutes of trade, tracking losses on Wall Street as energy firms tumbled on the back of a sharp drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 8.63 points to 22,550.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.12 per cent, or 3.67 points, to 3,167.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.05 per cent, or 1.09 points, to 1,993.06.

