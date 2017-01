Shares edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Friday following a four-day rally and as global traders took a breather after recent gains.

[HONG KONG] Shares edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Friday following a four-day rally and as global traders took a breather after recent gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 per cent, or 32.77 points, to 23341.40.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

