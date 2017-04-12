You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on geopolitical concerns

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:04

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday as global geopolitical risks continued to gnaw at investor sentiment following last week's US missile strike on Syria and soaring tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.21 per cent, or 50.58 points, to 24,037.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.16 per cent, or 5.13 points, to 3,283.84 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.09 per cent, or 1.84 points, to 2,006.66.

