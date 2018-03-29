Hong Kong: Stocks open on Thursday with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade Thursday as dealers picked up bargains the day after another sharp sell-off, with business winding down ahead of the long Easter break.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.44 per cent, or 131.65 points, to 30,154.18.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 4.97 points, to 3,127.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.34 per cent, or 6.14 points, to 1,818.50.

AFP