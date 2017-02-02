You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly down
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:48
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower on Thursday following a tepid lead from Wall Street while traders fret over the outlook for the global economy with Donald Trump in the White House.
The Hang Seng Index eased 8.93 points to 23,309.46.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.
AFP
