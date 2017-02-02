You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly down

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:48

40489018 - 09_11_2016 - HONG KONG-US-VOTE-STOCKS.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower on Thursday following a tepid lead from Wall Street while traders fret over the outlook for the global economy with Donald Trump in the White House.

The Hang Seng Index eased 8.93 points to 23,309.46.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

AFP

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening