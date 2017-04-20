Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ticked up slightly in the first few minutes of trade Thursday with gains capped by selling of energy firms after US data showed a surprise jump in petroleum inventories.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 per cent, or 25.14 points, to 23,851.02.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 per cent, or 5.02 points, to 3,165.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.04 per cent, or 0.78 points, to 1,931.68.

