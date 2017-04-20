You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 10:02

han seng.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ticked up slightly in the first few minutes of trade Thursday with gains capped by selling of energy firms after US data showed a surprise jump in petroleum inventories.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 per cent, or 25.14 points, to 23,851.02.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 per cent, or 5.02 points, to 3,165.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.04 per cent, or 0.78 points, to 1,931.68.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening