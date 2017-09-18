Hong Kong: Stocks open up after Wall Street record

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Monday morning as traders tracked another record close on Wall Street while looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.59 per cent, or 163.78 points, to 27,971.37.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 1.11 points to 3,352.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.08 per cent, or 1.67 points, to 1,986.32.

