Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened up Thursday morning as bargain buyers moved in following a recent sell-off that wiped more than six percent off the benchmark index since hitting a decade high last month.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 per cent, or 141.34 points, to 28,366.14.
But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.32 per cent, or 10.68 points, to 3,283.28 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 per cent, or 4.13 points, to 1,875.52.
AFP
